BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.06 million and $124,874.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,366.26 or 1.00107532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00087499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031559 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00429325 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

