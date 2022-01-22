Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Tops $81,025.96

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $81,025.96 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,218.82 or 1.00045270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00278166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00355792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00160736 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,361,416 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

