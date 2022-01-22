bitCNY Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.79 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.