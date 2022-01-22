Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $905,281.86

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $905,281.86 and $158.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.