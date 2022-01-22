Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $27,434.22 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

