Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $162.62 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009016 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

