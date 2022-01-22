Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00017141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,254 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

