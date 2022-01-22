Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00264079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

