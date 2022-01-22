Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $168.18 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $168.18 million and $6.79 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $14.73 or 0.00042072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001128 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002053 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

