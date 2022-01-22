Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $88.49 or 0.00254845 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $274.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00825998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023921 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,958,645 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

