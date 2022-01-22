BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $125,265.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,243.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.04 or 0.06906453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00831792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00069215 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00430280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00255484 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

