BitGreen Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00171479 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00358942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00063673 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

