BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $50,572.13 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00274470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,051,865 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.