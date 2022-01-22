BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $3.53 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00188516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006337 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002376 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.