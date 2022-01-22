BitTube Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $867,854.07 and approximately $1,746.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00435090 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,456,596 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

