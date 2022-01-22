BlackCoin Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,273.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015573 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 252.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,149,498 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

