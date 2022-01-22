BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 30.6% Lower This Week

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $700,028.72 and approximately $309,033.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

