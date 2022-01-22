BlackRock Inc. Acquires 542,684 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.08% of AZEK worth $457,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

