BlackRock Inc. Acquires 59,098 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.62% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $458,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

