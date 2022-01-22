BlackRock Inc. Buys 422,579 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.96% of Colfax worth $454,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 647,464 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

