BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.95% of Alliance Data Systems worth $449,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

ADS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.