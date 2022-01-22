BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,911,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.16% of Vistra worth $425,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

