BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,557,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,186,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of SLM worth $449,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

