BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,231,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $440,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.