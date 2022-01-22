BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $427,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

