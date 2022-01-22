BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,904,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.98% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $445,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after buying an additional 121,901 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.