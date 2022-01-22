BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of FOX worth $433,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 392,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 19.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

