BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $442,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.