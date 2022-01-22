BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.80% of Clean Harbors worth $440,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

