BlackRock Inc. Has $422.26 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.95% of Brinker International worth $422,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brinker International by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

