BlackRock Inc. Has $432.69 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of RBC Bearings worth $432,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $9,607,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 624.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 57,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $5,305,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

ROLL stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.59.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.