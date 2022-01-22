BlackRock Inc. Has $433.99 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.04% of Ares Management worth $433,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $72.75 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

