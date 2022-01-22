BlackRock Inc. Has $437.90 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,365 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.37% of Myriad Genetics worth $437,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

