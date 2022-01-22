BlackRock Inc. Has $440.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.24% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $440,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.13 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.