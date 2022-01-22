BlackRock Inc. Has $441.93 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.37% of Simply Good Foods worth $441,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

