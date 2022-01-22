BlackRock Inc. Has $448.71 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.69% of Allegiant Travel worth $448,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.03. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

