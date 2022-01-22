BlackRock Inc. Has $448.97 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 208,578 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.80% of Renewable Energy Group worth $448,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

