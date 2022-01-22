BlackRock Inc. Has $450.11 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.02% of MasTec worth $450,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

