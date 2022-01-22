BlackRock Inc. Has $451.32 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.84% of Wintrust Financial worth $451,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

