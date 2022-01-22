BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.43% of Portland General Electric worth $438,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

