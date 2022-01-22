BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of Planet Fitness worth $441,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

PLNT stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

