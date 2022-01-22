BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.32% of Hub Group worth $432,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

