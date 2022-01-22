BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

