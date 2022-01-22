BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $66,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $800.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

