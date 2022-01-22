BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Hexcel worth $460,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

