BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of NOV worth $447,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,448,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

