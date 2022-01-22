BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,713,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.20% of Commercial Metals worth $448,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.