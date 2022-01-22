BlackRock Inc. Sells 113,653 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $435,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.