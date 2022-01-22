BlackRock Inc. Sells 174,145 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.83% of National Fuel Gas worth $422,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NFG opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

