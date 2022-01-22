BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,453 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.73% of Webster Financial worth $430,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.